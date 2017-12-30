VIDEO: Suns fans love former UK star - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Former Kentucky standout Devin Booker has found a new home, and another fervent fan base in Phoenix. 

The NBA posted a video of Booker being asked for pictures and autographs by enthusiastic fans after a game. Some fans in Phoenix could even be seen wearing Kentucky gear.

Booker retweeted his thanks for the support.

The shooting guard has emerged as a leader for the Suns, averaging 34 minutes and just under 25 points per game.

