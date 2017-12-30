VIDEO: Suns fans love former UK star

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Former Kentucky standout Devin Booker has found a new home, and another fervent fan base in Phoenix.
The NBA posted a video of Booker being asked for pictures and autographs by enthusiastic fans after a game. Some fans in Phoenix could even be seen wearing Kentucky gear.
Booker retweeted his thanks for the support.
These girls were great!! Thanks for the support ?? https://t.co/vXcxih0U8o— Devin Booker (@DevinBook) December 30, 2017
The shooting guard has emerged as a leader for the Suns, averaging 34 minutes and just under 25 points per game.
