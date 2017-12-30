Former UofL player to be inducted into Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former UofL basketball player will be inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Board announced the 2018 Women's Induction Class earlier this month. They will be honored at the 17th annual Women’s Awards Banquet on April 28, 2018.

Marla Inman Eltrevoog was Indiana's 1992 Miss Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year after playing for Bedford North Lawrence High School.

Eltrevoog played for the University of Louisville from 1994 to 1997. According to UofL, she ranks 21st all-time with 1,107 points and her 484 career assists rank seventh in school history. During her UofL tenure, she helped the Cards reach the NCAA Tournament in 1995 and 1997. She was also named First Team C-USA after the 1996-97 season.

