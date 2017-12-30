OPD requests public's help in locating missing 19-yr-old woman

Authorities are requesting the public's help in locating a missing 19-year-old woman from Owensboro.

Mary "Mackenzie" Embry, 19-years-old, was last seen Friday in the 3800 block of Shelly Drive. According to the press release from the Owensboro Police Department (OPD), Embry claimed to be going to a friend's house when she was last seen at 5 p.m. Friday.

Embry is described as:

White female

Brown eyes

Brown hair

5'1

90lbs

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD at 270-687-8888, or 270-687-8864.

