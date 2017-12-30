Northern Kentucky upsets No. 19 Green Bay women 62-54

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) - Taryn Taugher scored 17 points, Molly Glick 16 and Mikayla Terry 15 to lead Northern Kentucky to a 62-54 upset over No. 19 Green Bay on Saturday.

The Norse (3-10, 1-1 Horizon) used a big first half and clutch free-throw shooting late to beat the Phoenix (11-2, 1-1) for the first time in program history after five losses since 2016.

NKU made 7 of 14 3-pointers in the first half in taking a 34-27 halftime lead with Taugher scoring 13 points and Glick 10. The Phoenix were 0 for 10 from the arc in the first half and just 4 of 26 for the game.

Still, the Norse had to survive a two-point third quarter as the Phoenix, who came in with the nation's top scoring defense, tied the game at 36-all heading into the fourth quarter.

In its previous game, NKU lost its Horizon opener to Milwaukee 52-49 after getting outscored 17-5 in the fourth quarter but finished strong against Green Bay, taking the lead for good on Terry's 3-pointer to open the final period. Terry added another 3-pointer, NKU's last field goal, for a 49-43 lead with 1:56 to go and the Norse made 13 of 15 free throws from there.

Jessica Lindstrom had 20 points and 12 rebounds but shot just 2 of 10 from the arc and Allie LeClaire added 13 points but made just 1 of 7 from distance.

