Bullitt Co. Sheriff's Office issues scam alert

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office issued a scam alert on Saturday regarding a phone scam targeting people in the Louisville Metro area.

A Louisville resident said that he received a phone call from a person who identified himself as Zachary Miller with the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office.

The caller told the resident he had a warrant for his arrest for failing to appear for jury duty. The caller then advised that he could avoid arrest by sending $1,824.00 on a MoneyPak Card, the Bullitt Co. Sheriff's Office said.

The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office does not employ anyone named Zachary Miller, and would not be calling citizens to solicit money, Chief Deputy Mike Cook said in a statement on Saturday.

The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office is asking for help alerting others to prevent any future incidents.

