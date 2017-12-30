Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Bishop Brossart 58, Villa Madonna 31
Hazard 52, Leslie Co. 48
June Buchanan 64, Piarist 42
Lincoln Co. 47, Washington Co. 45
|Battle of the Villages
Cov. Catholic 75, Pickerington Cent., Ohio 68
|Campbellsville High School Holiday Classic
Bardstown 59, Campbell Co. 58
Gallatin Co. 68, Danville 65
|CSI Classic
Estill Co. 68, Bath Co. 56
Menifee Co. 81, Lawrence Co. 74
Paris 56, East Carter 47
Robertson County 84, Jackson City 60
|Cumberland Falls Tournament
Sheldon Clark 61, Fleming Co. 54
|Eldorado Tournament
Massac County, Ill. 59, Union Co. 36
|Gateway Holiday Classic
Campbell Co. 66, Montgomery Co. 42
Powell Co. 71, Worthington Kilbourne, Ohio 70
Woodford Co. 69, Boyle Co. 63
|Hancock County Tournament
Cherokee, Tenn. 49, Red Bird 47
|Holiday Basketball Classic
Varina, Va. 65, Graves Co. 45
|Hyden Bank Christmas Tournament
McCreary Central 74, Middlesboro 43
|Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic
Clay Co. 62, Lou. Christian Academy 54
Harlan 73, Casey Co. 58
John Hardin 63, Lou. DuPont Manual 53
Lou. Iroquois 46, St. Bernard Roger Bacon, Ohio 44
|Lake Cumberland Hoops Classic
Paducah Tilghman 71, Cordia 54
|Lawrenceburg Tournament
|Fifth Place
Triton Central, Ind. 67, Lloyd Memorial 54
|Championship
Lawrenceburg, Ind. 67, Scott Co. 57
|Lecanto Holiday Classic
Allen Co.-Scottsville 50, Lecanto, Fla. 43
|Louisville Collegiate Classic
Eminence 80, St. Patrick 67
Lou. Portland Christian 81, Lou. Brown 71
|Magnolia Bank Holiday Classic
Grayson Co. 57, Cumberland Co. 37
LaRue Co. 70, Livingston Central 44
|Marlin Christmas Classic
Bullitt East 66, Arnold, Fla. 15
|South Central Bank/Halton Classic
Greenwood 81, Todd Co. Central 72
|Stultz Pharmacy Holiday Classic
Lou. Seneca 67, Greenup Co. 49
|Traditional Bank Holiday Classic
Cooper 57, Mint Hill Rocky River, N.C. 47
Madison Central 83, Daviess Co. 55
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grant Co. 60, Cin. Aiken, Ohio 34
Lou. Sacred Heart 71, Ensworth, Tenn. 51
Oldham Co. 49, Irmo, S.C. 48
Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. 57, Graves Co. 52
Phelps 65, Prestonsburg 56
Piarist 54, June Buchanan 49
S. Spencer, Ind. 61, Hancock Co. 59
Taylor Co. 42, Marianna, Fla. 36
University Heights 55, Todd Co. Central 43
|1st Lady Warrior Shootout
Lyon Co. 54, Trigg Co. 32
Mayfield 53, Fulton Co. 21
|Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic
Morristown West, Tenn. 45, Shelby Valley 39
|Banker Hardwood Classic
Russell Co. 70, Green Co. 49
|Berea Holiday Classic
Boone Co. 66, Lewis Co. 44
East Jessamine 58, Collins 41
East Ridge 58, Magoffin Co. 40
Lex. Lafayette 55, East Carter 24
Paintsville 58, Williamsburg 45
South Laurel 77, Pike Co. Central 60
Western Hills 54, Shelby Co. 51
|Best of the Lakes Holiday Classic
Clay Co. 56, Russellville 50
Clinton Co. 55, Dayton 54
Livingston Academy, Tenn. 58, McCreary Central 46
|Bragging Rights Classic
Scott 48, Pickerington N., Ohio 35
|Clell Miller Memorial Holiday Classic
Harlan 54, Skyline, Ala. 51
Lou. Eastern 68, Hazard 47
Pikeville 65, Breathitt Co. 26
|Elite Insurance Solutions Lady Lions Classic
Garrard Co. 69, Lou. Iroquois 34
Menifee Co. 64, Woodford Co. 59
Newport 69, Lex. Christian 60
Wayne Co. 54, Madison Central 46
|FNB Holiday Bash
Hopkinsville 61, Newport Central Catholic 48
McCracken County 73, Warren Central 35
|Gateway Holiday Classic
Lex. Paul Dunbar 67, Estill Co. 50
|Hardwood Classic
LaRue Co. 52, Marion Co. 48
|Hyden Citizens Bank Classic
Betsy Layne 53, Model 32
Leslie Co. 76, Knox Central 52
Owsley Co. 60, Belfry 53
|Innisfree Hotels Pensacola Beach Tournament
Franklin County, Tenn. 56, North Bullitt 50
|Lady Eagles Holiday Classic
North Laurel 65, Madison Southern 52
|Lady Storm United Mine Workers of America Classic
Ohio Co. 50, Clarksville NW, Tenn. 36
|Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic
Central Hardin 62, Somerset 58
Pulaski Co. 59, Lou. Presentation 50
Sheldon Clark 49, Campbellsville 24
Southwestern 69, Boyle Co. 28
|Murray Bank Lady Tiger Classic
Christian Co. 76, North Hardin 43
Murray 72, George Rogers Clark 61
|South Central Bank-Halton Classic
Bowling Green 75, Warren East 54
Simon Kenton 61, Apollo 39
|Stephanie Wilson Holiday Tournament
Gallatin Co. 68, Pendleton Co. 35
Ludlow 60, Beechwood 34
|Sunshine Classic
Spencer Co. 45, Port Orange Atlantic, Fla. 35
Stone Memorial, Tenn. 60, Perry Co. Central 52
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Boyd Co. vs. Fleming Co., ppd. to Jan 4.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.