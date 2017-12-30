Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Bishop Brossart 58, Villa Madonna 31

Hazard 52, Leslie Co. 48

June Buchanan 64, Piarist 42

Lincoln Co. 47, Washington Co. 45

Battle of the Villages

Cov. Catholic 75, Pickerington Cent., Ohio 68

Campbellsville High School Holiday Classic

Bardstown 59, Campbell Co. 58

Gallatin Co. 68, Danville 65

CSI Classic

Estill Co. 68, Bath Co. 56

Menifee Co. 81, Lawrence Co. 74

Paris 56, East Carter 47

Robertson County 84, Jackson City 60

Cumberland Falls Tournament

Sheldon Clark 61, Fleming Co. 54

Eldorado Tournament

Massac County, Ill. 59, Union Co. 36

Gateway Holiday Classic

Campbell Co. 66, Montgomery Co. 42

Powell Co. 71, Worthington Kilbourne, Ohio 70

Woodford Co. 69, Boyle Co. 63

Hancock County Tournament

Cherokee, Tenn. 49, Red Bird 47

Holiday Basketball Classic

Varina, Va. 65, Graves Co. 45

Hyden Bank Christmas Tournament

McCreary Central 74, Middlesboro 43

Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic

Clay Co. 62, Lou. Christian Academy 54

Harlan 73, Casey Co. 58

John Hardin 63, Lou. DuPont Manual 53

Lou. Iroquois 46, St. Bernard Roger Bacon, Ohio 44

Lake Cumberland Hoops Classic

Paducah Tilghman 71, Cordia 54

Lawrenceburg Tournament Fifth Place

Triton Central, Ind. 67, Lloyd Memorial 54

Championship

Lawrenceburg, Ind. 67, Scott Co. 57

Lecanto Holiday Classic

Allen Co.-Scottsville 50, Lecanto, Fla. 43

Louisville Collegiate Classic

Eminence 80, St. Patrick 67

Lou. Portland Christian 81, Lou. Brown 71

Magnolia Bank Holiday Classic

Grayson Co. 57, Cumberland Co. 37

LaRue Co. 70, Livingston Central 44

Marlin Christmas Classic

Bullitt East 66, Arnold, Fla. 15

South Central Bank/Halton Classic

Greenwood 81, Todd Co. Central 72

Stultz Pharmacy Holiday Classic

Lou. Seneca 67, Greenup Co. 49

Traditional Bank Holiday Classic

Cooper 57, Mint Hill Rocky River, N.C. 47

Madison Central 83, Daviess Co. 55

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grant Co. 60, Cin. Aiken, Ohio 34

Lou. Sacred Heart 71, Ensworth, Tenn. 51

Oldham Co. 49, Irmo, S.C. 48

Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. 57, Graves Co. 52

Phelps 65, Prestonsburg 56

Piarist 54, June Buchanan 49

S. Spencer, Ind. 61, Hancock Co. 59

Taylor Co. 42, Marianna, Fla. 36

University Heights 55, Todd Co. Central 43

1st Lady Warrior Shootout

Lyon Co. 54, Trigg Co. 32

Mayfield 53, Fulton Co. 21

Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic

Morristown West, Tenn. 45, Shelby Valley 39

Banker Hardwood Classic

Russell Co. 70, Green Co. 49

Berea Holiday Classic

Boone Co. 66, Lewis Co. 44

East Jessamine 58, Collins 41

East Ridge 58, Magoffin Co. 40

Lex. Lafayette 55, East Carter 24

Paintsville 58, Williamsburg 45

South Laurel 77, Pike Co. Central 60

Western Hills 54, Shelby Co. 51

Best of the Lakes Holiday Classic

Clay Co. 56, Russellville 50

Clinton Co. 55, Dayton 54

Livingston Academy, Tenn. 58, McCreary Central 46

Bragging Rights Classic

Scott 48, Pickerington N., Ohio 35

Clell Miller Memorial Holiday Classic

Harlan 54, Skyline, Ala. 51

Lou. Eastern 68, Hazard 47

Pikeville 65, Breathitt Co. 26

Elite Insurance Solutions Lady Lions Classic

Garrard Co. 69, Lou. Iroquois 34

Menifee Co. 64, Woodford Co. 59

Newport 69, Lex. Christian 60

Wayne Co. 54, Madison Central 46

FNB Holiday Bash

Hopkinsville 61, Newport Central Catholic 48

McCracken County 73, Warren Central 35

Gateway Holiday Classic

Lex. Paul Dunbar 67, Estill Co. 50

Hardwood Classic

LaRue Co. 52, Marion Co. 48

Hyden Citizens Bank Classic

Betsy Layne 53, Model 32

Leslie Co. 76, Knox Central 52

Owsley Co. 60, Belfry 53

Innisfree Hotels Pensacola Beach Tournament

Franklin County, Tenn. 56, North Bullitt 50

Lady Eagles Holiday Classic

North Laurel 65, Madison Southern 52

Lady Storm United Mine Workers of America Classic

Ohio Co. 50, Clarksville NW, Tenn. 36

Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic

Central Hardin 62, Somerset 58

Pulaski Co. 59, Lou. Presentation 50

Sheldon Clark 49, Campbellsville 24

Southwestern 69, Boyle Co. 28

Murray Bank Lady Tiger Classic

Christian Co. 76, North Hardin 43

Murray 72, George Rogers Clark 61

South Central Bank-Halton Classic

Bowling Green 75, Warren East 54

Simon Kenton 61, Apollo 39

Stephanie Wilson Holiday Tournament

Gallatin Co. 68, Pendleton Co. 35

Ludlow 60, Beechwood 34

Sunshine Classic

Spencer Co. 45, Port Orange Atlantic, Fla. 35

Stone Memorial, Tenn. 60, Perry Co. Central 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Boyd Co. vs. Fleming Co., ppd. to Jan 4.

