Saturday's Scores

|BOYS BASKETBALL
Blackford 69, Monroe Central 68
Blue River 70, Wapahani 66
Calumet 71, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading), Ill. 51
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer), Ill. 64, Providence Cristo Rey 57
Crown Point 63, Chicago Mt. Carmel, Ill. 56
Delta 64, Alexandria 62, OT
Detroit HFA, Mich. 52, Michigan City 42
E. Chicago Central 52, Lindblom, Ill. 47
Ev. North 43, Jasper 42
Hammond Noll 67, Milwaukee Madison, Wis. 57
Heritage 52, Eastside 41
Indpls Broad Ripple 65, Cin. Western Hills, Ohio 64
Indpls Manual 57, Huber Hts. Wayne, Ohio 51
Kettering Fairmont, Ohio 117, Indpls Washington 64
Knightstown 74, Waldron 48
Logansport 78, Twin Lakes 59
Medora 50, Columbus Christian 48
Muncie Central 64, Jay Co. 55
N. Judson 71, Culver 59
Paoli 63, Borden 36
River Forest 65, Tinley Park, Ill. 58
Rochester 55, Pioneer 52
Seymour 43, Switzerland Co. 27
Vincennes Rivet 77, Union (Dugger) 35
Washington 62, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 42
|Bi County Tournament
|First Round
Attica 43, Fountain Central 37
Covington 80, Seeger 51
|Clinton Central Tournament
|Consolation
Tri-Central 58, Clinton Central 42
|Championship
Clinton Prairie 51, Carroll (Flora) 24
|Delphi Tournament
|Championship
Delphi 63, N. Montgomery 48
|Grace College Classic
Fishers 62, Valparaiso 45
Warsaw 43, Fishers 38
Zionsville 48, Warsaw 36
Zionsville 67, Valparaiso 55
|Hall of Fame Tournament
|First Round
Bloomington South 55, Floyd Central 50, OT
New Castle 80, Oak Hill 60
|Third Place
Floyd Central 62, Oak Hill 56, OT
|Championship
New Castle 64, Bloomington South 57
|Lawrenceburg Tournament
|Fifth Place
Triton Central 67, Lloyd Memorial, Ky. 54
|Third Place
Union Co. 68, Centerville 57
|Championship
Lawrenceburg 67, Scott Co., Ky. 57
|Martinsville Tournament
|First Round
Castle 55, Lafayette Jeff 51, OT
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 59, Martinsville 54
|Consolation
Martinsville 64, Lafayette Jeff 51
|Championship
Castle 89, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 70
|Monrovia Tournament
|Seventh Place
N. Putnam 50, Bethesda Christian 49
|Fifth Place
S. Putnam 39, Southwestern (Shelby) 37
|Third Place
Greenwood Christian 66, Brown Co. 52
|Championship
Indian Creek 57, Monrovia 54
|North Daviess Classic
|Seventh Place
N. Daviess 53, Clay City 32
|Fifth Place
S. Knox 48, Pike Central 40
|Third Place
Loogootee 47, Brownstown 42
|Championship
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 68, Barr-Reeve 48
|Perry-Spencer Classic
|Seventh Place
Boonville 68, Perry Central 37
|Fifth Place
N. Harrison 75, Corydon 35
|Third Place
Tell City 65, S. Spencer 60
|Championship
Heritage Hills 44, Crawford Co. 38
|Silver Creek Tournament
|Consolation
Providence 65, Charlestown 38
|Championship
Silver Creek 58, Clarksville 39
|South Ripley Tournament
|Seventh Place
Rock Creek Academy 65, S. Ripley 57
|Fifth Place
Northeastern 65, Indpls Chatard 53
|Third Place
Hauser 64, Jennings Co. 44
|Championship
Whiteland 54, E. Central 44
|Summit Conference Tournament
|Championship
Ft. Wayne North 90, Ft. Wayne South 62
|Vincennes Lincoln Tournament
|Consolation
Central Christian 60, Ev. Day 45
Eastern (Greene) 69, N. Knox 50
|Semifinal
University 44, Guerin Catholic 40
Vincennes 64, Indpls Howe 61, OT
|Seventh Place
Ev. Day 71, N. Knox 37
|Fifth Place
Central Christian 73, Eastern (Greene) 56
|Third Place
Guerin Catholic 84, Indpls Howe 66
|Championship
Vincennes 54, University 50
|Wabash County Tournament
|Consolation
Manchester 56, Northfield 53
|Championship
Southwood 74, Wabash 52
|West Central Tournament
|Championship
Argos 52, Winamac 44
|Wheeler Tournament
|Fifth Place
Union City 44, Cambridge City 36
|Third Place
Hobart 75, Wheeler 50
|Championship
Morristown 86, Lake Station 59
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
|Delphi Tournament
|Consolation
Rossville vs. N. Newton, ccd.
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bellmont 45, Bluffton 32
Cin. Western Hills, Ohio 53, Indpls Broad Ripple 49
Dubois 40, Boonville 30
Jasper 72, Ev. Harrison 50
Lafayette Jeff 56, Shelbyville 18
Lanesville 54, Cannelton 33
Leo 62, Woodlan 37
Linton 52, Ev. Reitz 39
Medora 46, Columbus Christian 32
Michigan City 57, Highland 46
Morgan Twp. 59, Boone Grove 51
Muncie Central 66, Blackford 25
N. Judson 61, Culver 14
S. Spencer 61, Hancock Co., Ky. 59
|Bi County Tournament
|First Round
Attica 60, Fountain Central 29
Covington 32, Seeger 28
|Clinton Prairie Tournament
Clinton Prairie 67, Indpls Metro 16
Clinton Prairie 56, Indpls Lutheran 44
Tri-County 76, Indpls Metro 23
Tri-County 46, Indpls Lutheran 39
|Concord Tournament
|First Round
Concord 74, Lakeland 67
Tippecanoe Valley 58, W. Noble 56
|Third Place
W. Noble 56, Lakeland 37
|Championship
Tippecanoe Valley 74, Concord 61
|Delphi Tournament
|Championship
Rossville 57, Delphi 43
|Eastern Greene Tournament
|Semifinal
Brownstown 44, Owen Valley 31
Clay City 56, Eastern (Greene) 21
Danville 58, S. Knox 39
Forest Park 44, Edgewood 21
N. Daviess 31, Riverton Parke 30
Paoli 51, Trinity Lutheran 40
|Eleventh Place
Riverton Parke 50, Eastern (Greene) 36
|Ninth Place
Clay City 48, N. Daviess 37
|Seventh Place
Trinity Lutheran 47, Edgewood 39
|Fifth Place
Paoli 50, Forest Park 39
|Third Place
Owen Valley 61, S. Knox 38
|Championship
Danville 47, Brownstown 44
|Franklin Tournament
|First Round
Brownsburg 57, Batesville 50
Franklin 62, Indian Creek 58
|Third Place
Indian Creek 63, Batesville 57
|Championship
Brownsburg 74, Franklin 43
|Goshen Tournament
|First Round
DeKalb 49, Merrillville 37
Goshen 67, New Haven 18
|Third Place
Merrillville 67, New Haven 28
|Championship
DeKalb 26, Goshen 23
|Northridge Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Northridge 54, E. Noble 30
Portage 60, Andrean 34
|Pool B
Lake Central 43, Columbia City 21
|Fifth Place
Columbia City 67, Andrean 58
|Third Place
NorthWood 52, Portage 51
|Championship
Northridge 47, Lake Central 39
|Plainfield Tournament
|First Round
Michigan City Marquette 53, Indpls Roncalli 45
Plainfield 55, Lapel 27
|Third Place
Indpls Roncalli 66, Lapel 34
|Championship
Plainfield 48, Michigan City Marquette 37
|Plymouth Classic
Norwell 52, Wawasee 44
Norwell 47, Plymouth 34
Wawasee 63, Indpls Brebeuf 17
|South Adams Tournament
|First Round
Monroe Central 45, Eastside 25
S. Adams 57, Delta 42
|Consolation
Eastside 57, Delta 34
|Championship
Monroe Central 44, S. Adams 40
|Southwestern Tournament
|Consolation
Madison 32, Salem 28
Salem 70, Scottsburg 34
Scottsburg 60, Southwestern (Hanover) 39
|Semifinal
Columbus East 46, Charlestown 39
N. Harrison 58, Fishers 50
|Third Place
Fishers 46, Charlestown 39
|Championship
N. Harrison 48, Columbus East 41
|Summit Conference Tournament
|Championship
Ft. Wayne South 83, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 74
|Union City Invitational
|Semifinal
Morristown 49, Adams Central 30
Union City 52, N. Decatur 33
|Fifth Place
Blue River 61, Cowan 36
|Third Place
N. Decatur 51, Adams Central 32
|Championship
Morristown 63, Union City 52
|Wabash County Tournament
|Consolation
Manchester 56, Southwood 35
|Championship
Northfield 48, Wabash 32
|Winter Tournament
|Championship
Winamac 43, Argos 31
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Garrett vs. Hamilton, ppd.
Mishawaka Marian vs. New Prairie, ppd. to Jan 3.
