Saturday's Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL

Blackford 69, Monroe Central 68

Blue River 70, Wapahani 66

Calumet 71, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading), Ill. 51

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer), Ill. 64, Providence Cristo Rey 57

Crown Point 63, Chicago Mt. Carmel, Ill. 56

Delta 64, Alexandria 62, OT

Detroit HFA, Mich. 52, Michigan City 42

E. Chicago Central 52, Lindblom, Ill. 47

Ev. North 43, Jasper 42

Hammond Noll 67, Milwaukee Madison, Wis. 57

Heritage 52, Eastside 41

Indpls Broad Ripple 65, Cin. Western Hills, Ohio 64

Indpls Manual 57, Huber Hts. Wayne, Ohio 51

Kettering Fairmont, Ohio 117, Indpls Washington 64

Knightstown 74, Waldron 48

Logansport 78, Twin Lakes 59

Medora 50, Columbus Christian 48

Muncie Central 64, Jay Co. 55

N. Judson 71, Culver 59

Paoli 63, Borden 36

River Forest 65, Tinley Park, Ill. 58

Rochester 55, Pioneer 52

Seymour 43, Switzerland Co. 27

Vincennes Rivet 77, Union (Dugger) 35

Washington 62, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 42

Bi County Tournament First Round

Attica 43, Fountain Central 37

Covington 80, Seeger 51

Clinton Central Tournament Consolation

Tri-Central 58, Clinton Central 42

Championship

Clinton Prairie 51, Carroll (Flora) 24

Delphi Tournament Championship

Delphi 63, N. Montgomery 48

Grace College Classic

Fishers 62, Valparaiso 45

Warsaw 43, Fishers 38

Zionsville 48, Warsaw 36

Zionsville 67, Valparaiso 55

Hall of Fame Tournament First Round

Bloomington South 55, Floyd Central 50, OT

New Castle 80, Oak Hill 60

Third Place

Floyd Central 62, Oak Hill 56, OT

Championship

New Castle 64, Bloomington South 57

Lawrenceburg Tournament Fifth Place

Triton Central 67, Lloyd Memorial, Ky. 54

Third Place

Union Co. 68, Centerville 57

Championship

Lawrenceburg 67, Scott Co., Ky. 57

Martinsville Tournament First Round

Castle 55, Lafayette Jeff 51, OT

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 59, Martinsville 54

Consolation

Martinsville 64, Lafayette Jeff 51

Championship

Castle 89, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 70

Monrovia Tournament Seventh Place

N. Putnam 50, Bethesda Christian 49

Fifth Place

S. Putnam 39, Southwestern (Shelby) 37

Third Place

Greenwood Christian 66, Brown Co. 52

Championship

Indian Creek 57, Monrovia 54

North Daviess Classic Seventh Place

N. Daviess 53, Clay City 32

Fifth Place

S. Knox 48, Pike Central 40

Third Place

Loogootee 47, Brownstown 42

Championship

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 68, Barr-Reeve 48

Perry-Spencer Classic Seventh Place

Boonville 68, Perry Central 37

Fifth Place

N. Harrison 75, Corydon 35

Third Place

Tell City 65, S. Spencer 60

Championship

Heritage Hills 44, Crawford Co. 38

Silver Creek Tournament Consolation

Providence 65, Charlestown 38

Championship

Silver Creek 58, Clarksville 39

South Ripley Tournament Seventh Place

Rock Creek Academy 65, S. Ripley 57

Fifth Place

Northeastern 65, Indpls Chatard 53

Third Place

Hauser 64, Jennings Co. 44

Championship

Whiteland 54, E. Central 44

Summit Conference Tournament Championship

Ft. Wayne North 90, Ft. Wayne South 62

Vincennes Lincoln Tournament Consolation

Central Christian 60, Ev. Day 45

Eastern (Greene) 69, N. Knox 50

Semifinal

University 44, Guerin Catholic 40

Vincennes 64, Indpls Howe 61, OT

Seventh Place

Ev. Day 71, N. Knox 37

Fifth Place

Central Christian 73, Eastern (Greene) 56

Third Place

Guerin Catholic 84, Indpls Howe 66

Championship

Vincennes 54, University 50

Wabash County Tournament Consolation

Manchester 56, Northfield 53

Championship

Southwood 74, Wabash 52

West Central Tournament Championship

Argos 52, Winamac 44

Wheeler Tournament Fifth Place

Union City 44, Cambridge City 36

Third Place

Hobart 75, Wheeler 50

Championship

Morristown 86, Lake Station 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS Delphi Tournament Consolation

Rossville vs. N. Newton, ccd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bellmont 45, Bluffton 32

Cin. Western Hills, Ohio 53, Indpls Broad Ripple 49

Dubois 40, Boonville 30

Jasper 72, Ev. Harrison 50

Lafayette Jeff 56, Shelbyville 18

Lanesville 54, Cannelton 33

Leo 62, Woodlan 37

Linton 52, Ev. Reitz 39

Medora 46, Columbus Christian 32

Michigan City 57, Highland 46

Morgan Twp. 59, Boone Grove 51

Muncie Central 66, Blackford 25

N. Judson 61, Culver 14

S. Spencer 61, Hancock Co., Ky. 59

Bi County Tournament First Round

Attica 60, Fountain Central 29

Covington 32, Seeger 28

Clinton Prairie Tournament

Clinton Prairie 67, Indpls Metro 16

Clinton Prairie 56, Indpls Lutheran 44

Tri-County 76, Indpls Metro 23

Tri-County 46, Indpls Lutheran 39

Concord Tournament First Round

Concord 74, Lakeland 67

Tippecanoe Valley 58, W. Noble 56

Third Place

W. Noble 56, Lakeland 37

Championship

Tippecanoe Valley 74, Concord 61

Delphi Tournament Championship

Rossville 57, Delphi 43

Eastern Greene Tournament Semifinal

Brownstown 44, Owen Valley 31

Clay City 56, Eastern (Greene) 21

Danville 58, S. Knox 39

Forest Park 44, Edgewood 21

N. Daviess 31, Riverton Parke 30

Paoli 51, Trinity Lutheran 40

Eleventh Place

Riverton Parke 50, Eastern (Greene) 36

Ninth Place

Clay City 48, N. Daviess 37

Seventh Place

Trinity Lutheran 47, Edgewood 39

Fifth Place

Paoli 50, Forest Park 39

Third Place

Owen Valley 61, S. Knox 38

Championship

Danville 47, Brownstown 44

Franklin Tournament First Round

Brownsburg 57, Batesville 50

Franklin 62, Indian Creek 58

Third Place

Indian Creek 63, Batesville 57

Championship

Brownsburg 74, Franklin 43

Goshen Tournament First Round

DeKalb 49, Merrillville 37

Goshen 67, New Haven 18

Third Place

Merrillville 67, New Haven 28

Championship

DeKalb 26, Goshen 23

Northridge Tournament Pool Play Pool A

Northridge 54, E. Noble 30

Portage 60, Andrean 34

Pool B

Lake Central 43, Columbia City 21

Fifth Place

Columbia City 67, Andrean 58

Third Place

NorthWood 52, Portage 51

Championship

Northridge 47, Lake Central 39

Plainfield Tournament First Round

Michigan City Marquette 53, Indpls Roncalli 45

Plainfield 55, Lapel 27

Third Place

Indpls Roncalli 66, Lapel 34

Championship

Plainfield 48, Michigan City Marquette 37

Plymouth Classic

Norwell 52, Wawasee 44

Norwell 47, Plymouth 34

Wawasee 63, Indpls Brebeuf 17

South Adams Tournament First Round

Monroe Central 45, Eastside 25

S. Adams 57, Delta 42

Consolation

Eastside 57, Delta 34

Championship

Monroe Central 44, S. Adams 40

Southwestern Tournament Consolation

Madison 32, Salem 28

Salem 70, Scottsburg 34

Scottsburg 60, Southwestern (Hanover) 39

Semifinal

Columbus East 46, Charlestown 39

N. Harrison 58, Fishers 50

Third Place

Fishers 46, Charlestown 39

Championship

N. Harrison 48, Columbus East 41

Summit Conference Tournament Championship

Ft. Wayne South 83, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 74

Union City Invitational Semifinal

Morristown 49, Adams Central 30

Union City 52, N. Decatur 33

Fifth Place

Blue River 61, Cowan 36

Third Place

N. Decatur 51, Adams Central 32

Championship

Morristown 63, Union City 52

Wabash County Tournament Consolation

Manchester 56, Southwood 35

Championship

Northfield 48, Wabash 32

Winter Tournament Championship

Winamac 43, Argos 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Garrett vs. Hamilton, ppd.

Mishawaka Marian vs. New Prairie, ppd. to Jan 3.

