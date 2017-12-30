New Albany firefighters rescue family, save pets

A crew from Yellow EMS worked to resuscitate the dog. (Source: NAFD)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 3800 block of Pine Creek Circle on Saturday afternoon, the New Albany Fire Department said.

Emergency operators received reports of people and family pets trapped inside the home, according to the NAFD.

First responders found large amounts of fire coming from the front windows of the house and thick, heavy smoke inside.

Neighbors reported people had entered the structure to try and rescue pets but hadn't come out yet when firefighters arrived.

NAFD said firefighters began a quick search of the house and found two civilians and all four dogs inside.

All the civilians and three of the four dogs were removed from the home.

The fourth dog was found unresponsive and barely breathing when crews arrived, the fire department said.

The dog was brought outside where the Yellow EMS ambulance crew began efforts to resuscitate the dog.

Once the dog was stable, off-duty New Albany Fire Captain Jodie Wilson transported the dog in his vehicle to a nearby animal hospital for further treatment.

The dog is reportedly recovering quickly.

The fire was brought under control, but the home suffered extensive damage from heat and smoke.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The New Albany Fire Department asked to remind everyone that in the event of a fire, you should not go back in the structure once outside.

Firefighters make every effort possible to rescue people and animals alike in the event of a fire, the NAFD said.

