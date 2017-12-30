Bellarmine's home streak rolls on

(Bellarmine University Release )

LOUISVILLE, Ky.-The No. 3 Bellarmine Knights rolled past the visiting RedHawks of Martin Methodist College 90-42 to record their 50th straight home victory on Saturday night in Knights Hall.



The outcome was decided early as Bellarmine (11-0) bolted out to a 20-0 lead and was never seriously challenged by the NAIA school from Pulaski, Tennessee. The 48-point victory margin ties for the seventh-largest in Bellarmine school history.



"The only negative of the whole night was the 10 turnovers and just nine assists in the first half," said Bellarmine Coach Scott Davenport. "The great thing was nobody played more than 24 minutes, and now it's a 16-game run, possession by possession," he said, referring to the fact that the Knights close their season with 16 Great Lakes Valley Conference games.



Preseason All-American Adam Eberhard turned in another outstanding performance for the Knights, recording a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds while adding five assists in just 19 minutes of action.