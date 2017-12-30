Police: Robber targets Once Upon a Time a 2nd time

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Once Upon a Time, a children's clothing store, was robbed on Saturday evening, according to MetroSafe.

It happened in the 8100 block of Dixie Highway. MetroSafe said the call came in around 6 p.m.

Store employees told police the man who robbed Once Upon a Time was the same person who held up the store last week.

MetroSafe said there were no injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tipline at 502-574-5673.

