UPDATE: LMDC officer placed on administrative leave after shooting in Denny's parking lot

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The LMPD Public Integrity Unit is investigating after an off-duty LMDC officer shoots and injures a man in the Denny's parking lot on Eastern Parkway.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave by Metro Department of Corrections Director Mark Bolton, according to a statement.

According to Officer Tracy Dodson, President of the Louisville Metro Corrections FOP, the officer, who is a 17-year-veteran at LMDC, was working a job at Denny's, saw a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. When that officer went to investigate, there was an altercation between the man in the car and the officer. Dotson said the officer was able to get the car door open, but the driver threw the car into reverse, dragging the officer.

That's when the officer fired a single shot, hitting the man, Dotson explained. The suspect then fled the scene. A little later, a man showed up at Norton Audubon Hospital with a gunshot wound.

"He observed criminal activity inside the car he had asked the driver to step out of the car, Dotson said. "The driver refused, rolled the window down. Refused again officer at that time during the criminal activity opened the door to assist the driver and get him out. Driver threw it in reverse and tried to run over him."

LMPD Public Information Officer Alicia Smiley held a news briefing early Sunday morning, stating the man who had been shot had wounds that were consistent with those that the officer had fired.

The man is undergoing surgery at University Hospital. The off-duty LMDC officer was not hurt during the altercation.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Charlestown rallies behind 6-year-old with rare disease

+ Police: Robber targets Once Upon a Time a 2nd time

+ Bullitt Co. Sheriff's Office issues scam alert

Just after the officer-involved shooting, police with LMPD's 1st Division received a report of a stolen car that matched the description of the suspect car at Denny's, Smiley said.

Police followed the car, which crashed, and then gave way to a foot chase after the man in the car took off. That person was caught and detained, but Smiley says they were not involved in the shooting. The person who led police on a foot chase is now facing charges of stolen property.

PIU is also investigating another off duty LMDC officer involved shooting that happen in October at the Kroger on Bardstown Road.

The LMDC officer in the Kroger incident, John Thomas, was hired in April 2017.

Thomas also claims the person he shot at attempted to run him over.

The statement from LMDC says the officer involved in the shooting has been employed by Metro Corrections since February 2001.

He says the investigations are ongoing and very different.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.