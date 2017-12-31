Where to ring in 2018 in WAVE Country - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
New Year's Eve 2016 on Fourth Street Live! (Source: WAVE 3 News) New Year's Eve 2016 on Fourth Street Live! (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Need something to do or somewhere to go for New Year's Eve? We've compiled a list of places that you can go and ring in the new year!

  • Silvester's Eve: A German-inspired NYE celebration: In Germany, New Year’s Eve is referred to as ‘Silvester.’ This is because the holiday also marks the feast of St. Sylvester, who passed away on New Year’s Eve in the year 335. The Holy Grale is throwing Silvester's Eve, a German-inspired NYE celebration! There will be German beer, wine, food and music, with a toast at 6 p.m. (midnight in Germany). 
  • New Year's Eve at Anoosh Bistro: Chef Anoosh Shariat will offer two festive prix fixe menus Sunday, Dec. 31. An early three-course dinner is available from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Or, diners can choose a later four-course seating beginning at 8 p.m. for $85 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Wine pairings and a full bar will also be available for purchase and toasting the New Year. For reservations, call 502-690-6585 or visit anooshbistro.com
  • Pappy New Year Party:  Guests will enjoy a four-course feast prepared by executive chef Ramon Forcelledo, with dishes like New Orleans style shrimp and chorizo and locally sourced filet Oscar from Homestead Heritage Meats. A flight of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon that includes one pour of 12-year Van Winkle Special Reserve and highly sought-after Pappy Van Winkle 12, 15, 20 and 23-year batches will complete the meal. Seating until 10 p.m. For reservations, call (502) 582-1995.
  • Lights Under Louisville 2017:  Drive your own car through the Mega Cavern to witness this spectacle of more than 2 million lights and nearly one thousand displays and characters. 
  • 21 C NYE Party: 21c Louisville’s Atrium Gallery comes alive for a night of music, dancing and contemporary art in celebration of 2018.  Enjoy the night with boozy push pops and bites by Proof on Main, a premium bar by Michter’s Whiskeys and champagne toasts by Laurent Perrier. Admission to the party is $99 per person and includes two cocktails, champagne toast and bites. 
  • ZBAR NYE Party: Zanzabar's New Year's Eve party will feature The Pass, covering Bruce Springsteen, and Frederick The Younger.
  • NYE Live!: 4th Street Live! is hosting their New Year's Eve Party with the only ball drop in the city! This party is completely free. VIP tickets are available, offering exclusive access to six bars and nightclubs and an all-inclusive premium drink package.
  • New Year's Eve at Mr. Lee's: Mr. Lee's will offer handcrafted cocktails in the entire city of Louisville, Kentucky and celebrate the new year, with a  $5.00 champagne toast at midnight! 
  • 8UP New Year's Eve Celebration: 8UP's annual New Year's Eve celebration is presented by Moët & Chandon! A $20 cover includes one drink ticket & complimentary Chandon toast at midnight with a balloon drop. For reservations, call 502.631.4180 or visit www.8uplouisville.com

