New Albany firefighters battle early morning house fire

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. (Source: New Albany Fire Department)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -New Albany fire officials are investigating a New Year's Eve house fire.

Early Sunday morning, crews were called to the 1800 block of Culbertson Avenue. Firefighters arrived to see heavy fire coming from a home, according to a New Albany Fire Department Facebook post.

Firefighters brought the fire under control within 20 minutes according to the post. One person was taken from the home to University Hospital.

"During these bitterly cold temperatures that are forecast to impact our city the next several days we would like to remind everyone to please be sure they have a working smoke detector in the home," New Albany Fire officials said "And if using space heaters be sure that the surroundings are free of any combustible materials."

