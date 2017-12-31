Multiple injuries reported after wreck on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Seven people were transported to various hospitals after a wreck on Dixie Highway on Sunday, according to MetroSafe.

The call came in at 1:36 p.m. of a wreck at Dixie Highway and Stites Station Road.

The crashed involved two vehicles. One of the cars ran head on into the other, LMPD said.

Four adults were taken to University Hospital, one with serious injuries.

Four juveniles were taken to Norton Children's Hospital, one with serious injuries, according to police.

LMPD said the investigation is ongoing.

