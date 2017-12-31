No. 12 Ohio State women cruise against Indiana 85-70

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Kelsey Mitchell scored 22 points and Stephanie Mavunga and Linnae Harper turned in double-doubles to lead No. 12 Ohio State to an 85-70 victory over Indiana on Sunday.

Mitchell, the all-time Division-I leader for career 3-pointers, was only 1 of 8 from the arc but 8 of 11 otherwise in passing Penn State's Kelly Mazzante (2000-04) for second on the Big Ten's career scoring list with 2,938 points.

Mavunga had 14 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks for her eighth double-double this season with Harper picking up her sixth with 19 points and 10 boards.

Tyra Buss scored 24 points and Kym Royster a career-high 22 for the Hoosiers (7-8, 0-2 Big Ten).

Ohio State (12-2, 2-0) scored the game's first 11 points and led 32-13 at halftime. Indiana didn't get closer than 13 thereafter and then only with 35 seconds left.

The Buckeyes ran their winning streak over the Hoosiers to 11.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.