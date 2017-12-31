People shred 4 tons of bad memories from 2017

From negative concepts to suitcases full of actual stuff, people lined up to shred bad memories from 2017. (Source: WCBS/CNN)

NEW YORK (WCBS/CNN) - Bad memories from 2017 were shredded into thousands of pieces at the crossroads of the world.

“Today, I shredded our $25,000 worth of debt,” said Carissa Payan of San Diego.

What was Emilio Arana of Costa Rica tearing to shreds?

“Cigarettes and laziness,” Arana said. “A little too lazy this year.”

For Gary Winkler of Hoboken, NJ, it was all about a bad football year.

“As a Jets fan, 5-and-11, I’ve seen too many of those, and we need something new, so I’m shredding that bad season,” he said.

It’s the eleventh year the Times Square Alliance has put on the event, in which people write down the bad things they experienced in the past year and say “bye-bye” to them.

“I’m shredding something I want to get rid of for 2018, which is homophobic comments from other people,” said Nicholas Bausenwein of Eatontown, NJ.

Bone-chilling temperatures didn’t stop the crowds, including the famed Naked Cowboy.

“I’m shredding pants,” he said. Asked whether he ever wore pants to begin with, he answered, “It’s kind of just a joke.”

Some things really didn’t need to be shredded, but a lot of people said just doing it is therapeutic.

“I’ve been looking forward to this day since it was first announced,” said New Yorker Cindy Cooper.

Some people said “good riddance" to a suitcase worth of things.

“I found this stuff - forgive me - from the 1980s,” said Thea Constantine of Queens. “It had to go. Less is better. Less is better.”

A truck took up to four tons of stress, bad jobs, dates and fears off of everyone’s shoulders from 2017, in the same spot where thousands will ring in new beginnings for 2018.

Copyright 2017 WCBS via CNN. All rights reserved.