Church answers back after posts spread on social media

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The posts have been shared hundreds of times among people in Louisville. Women stating they were aggressively approached by members of a church to join a bible study group.

The posts describe two or three female church members walking up to them in parking lots all over Louisville, including at the Oxmoor Center and St. Matthews Mall. Some of the women making the posts claimed they were alarmed by the way they were pursued.

There were other posts which linked the church to accusations of being involved in a sex trafficking ring.

The Louisville Metro Police Department started investigating and made contact with the women recruiters, police told us. LMPD stated they found no evidence of any sex trafficking associated with the group.

The church is called the World Mission Society Church of God. They were founded in South Korea in the 1960's. They have churches all over the world and are based out of New Jersey.

The church has a chapter in Louisville. A representative with the organization, Victor Lozada, told Wave 3 News the allegations are false and that the rumors are just the result of social media.

Lozada says because of the allegations, church members have been harassed. He said people have been showing up to the church and making threats. One member, Lozada said, was nearly run over by a driver. That prompted the church to call LMPD.

Lozada also said since the sex trafficking allegations surfaced, church members have been harassed with threatening phone calls in the middle of the night.

LMPD confirmed they responded to calls at the church on both Friday and Saturday nights.

In part, the church's statement said:

"Recently, we were made aware of a social media post in which someone appears to accuse the Church and its members of being linked to a ring of sex/human trafficking. Nothing could be further from the truth. We are a church of Christian love and denounce any such activities wherever they may be carried out.

Unfortunately, it appears they have not only falsely accused us, but also others have posted and shared the personal information of some of our Church members. This has led the Church and the Church members to be harassed and their lives to be threatened. This is not only unfair, it has endangered innocent people who are simply trying to worship the God as their conscience moves them.

We have contacted the local police department and have made them aware of what is going on."

The church states they take matters of human trafficking seriously and plan on working with local agencies to raise awareness about the issue.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.