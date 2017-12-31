Louisville Women Keep Winning

Myisha Hines-Allen had 17 points and 12 rebounds to help No. 3 Louisville beat North Carolina State 55-47 on Sunday.



Asia Durr also scored 17 points for the Cardinals (16-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who set a program record for most consecutive wins to start a season. With its 16th consecutive victory, Louisville tied the 2013-14 team for the longest winning streak in program history.



Louisville began the game on a 26-1 run as N.C. State missed its first 24 shots from the field. The Cardinals led 41-18 midway through the third quarter and held on after their lead was trimmed to 47-43 late in the fourth.



Kiara Leslie scored 18 points to lead N.C. State (12-3, 1-1). Kaila Ealey added 11 points for the Wolfpack, who trailed 28-12 at halftime.



N.C. State was scoreless from the floor until Armani Hawkins made a 3-pointer with 4:49 remaining in the second quarter.



Louisville hosts No. 14 Duke on Thursday night in the first of three consecutive league games at home.



