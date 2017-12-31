MetroSafe: Crash closes I-64W ramp to the Watterson

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The ramp from I-64W to the Watterson Expressway westbound in the East End of Louisville has been closed due to a car crash, according to MetroSafe.

MetroSafe said the call came in around 4:35 p.m.

One person was hurt with serious injuries, officials said.

MetroSafe said they are not sure when the ramp will reopen.

No other information was immediately available.

WAVE 3 News viewers reported the area was still congested with traffic around 7:45 p.m..

This story is currently being updated.

