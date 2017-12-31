Police: I-65N ramp closed due to car crash

LOUISVILLE, KY - Officials have closed the on ramp to I-65N from Warnock Street to S Jackson Street due to a car crash, the Louisville Metro Police Department said.

According to MetroSafe, the call came in at 7:14 p.m.

One person was injured and EMS transported them to the hospital, MetroSafe said.

One car was involved.

KYTC said the estimated duration of the ramp closure was two hours.

No other information was immediately available.

This story is currently being updated.

