New, improved Louisville to come in 2018

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville shivered it’s way into 2018.

“I wanted to stay warm,” Sasha Poole said. “We usually want to look cute, fun and sparkly, which we went with our hair and makeup.”

However, WAVE 3 News ran into a couple from Detroit at Fourth Street Live! Who weren’t bothered by the weather.

“This is a heat wave,” Erica Gimple said.

The New Year brings new life.

“My wife is pregnant,” Craig Poole said. “We have a little boy on the way.”

An evolution for the city of Louisville is on the way as well.

“It's nice to see it get a facelift,” a bystander said.

After closing for a two-year renovation and expansion, a new convention center will be unveiled downtown in August.

Three new hotels including the Omni Louisville which will debut in March.

Kentucky is the home of bourbon, but Louisville’s craft beer scene is creating a buzz.

“The work I'm doing, the recipes I'm making, it's to help revitalize that street, my neighborhood,” Shawn Steele, owner of False Idol Brewing, said. “I live just a few blocks away.”

False Idol Brewing is moving in to the Monkey Wrench. The company is hoping to bring renew the energy of Barret Avenue.

However, the biggest change to come, may be at Churchill Downs.

“When you drive by the racetrack now, you see cranes rivaling the TwinSpires,” John Asher, Spokesman for Churchill Downs said.

Derby City Gaming will open in the fall and the Kentucky Derby Museum will unveil it's $6.5 million renovation.

It looks like 2018 will be an exciting year for the Derby City.

