Power restored to hundreds in Bullitt, Nelson counties

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – Power has been restored to hundreds of people in Bullitt County.

The Salt River Electric outage viewer showed 802 customers were without power as of 6:45 a.m. Monday.

As of 7:50 a.m. power had been restored to those customers.

Salt River Electric spokesman Nicky Rapier spokesman said the outage was caused by a burnt wire. In all, nearly 1,000 customers were without power.

In the Deatsville area of Nelson County, the company said a voltage issue with a circuit board caused several customers' power to flicker on and off. This issue was also fixed by the company within hours.

"We're sorry for the inconvenience this caused for our customers," Rapier said. "We also want to thank our linemen and workers for getting out in the freezing temperatures to correct the issue this morning."

In the future, the company encourages customers to call 1-800-221-7465 to report an outage or issue. This phone number is also listed on the company's website.

"We want to hear from our customers," Rapier said. "Calling in to report an outage is always proactive."

