Man shot at Henderson Co. New Year's Eve party

It happened Sunday night at a home on Highway 41 South. (WFIE via Google Earth)

Deputies say one person was shot at a party in Henderson County.

It happened Sunday night around 10:40 at a home in the 11000 block of Highway 41 South.

Deputies say a man living at the home got into an argument with two men. As the men were leaving, deputies say they pulled out guns and shot at the victim, who was hit in the stomach.

He was taken to St. Vincent in Evansville and taken to surgery. There's no word yet on how he's doing.

Deputies haven't identified the two suspects.

If you know anything, call the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.