Home destroyed by fire in Floyds Knobs

FLOYDS KNOBS, IN (WAVE) – A home in southern Indiana was destroyed by fire.

The fire was reported on Emmons Lane around 7:05 a.m. Monday, Lafayette Township Fire Department spokesman Ryan Houchen said.

As crews arrived, they could see smoke and flames from the road. When they got closer they found the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Houchen said approximately six to seven fire departments assisted in putting out the flames. He said it took crews an extensive amount of time to stretch lines to home due to the small driveway not being able to support trucks. The cold was also a factor in operations.

It took firefighters almost an hour to gain control of the fire. The Salvation Army provided a tent for firefighters to warm up and hydrate.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The home is a total loss.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.

