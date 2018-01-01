Death investigation underway in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – The Scott County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was discovered dead.

The body was found around 11 a.m. Monday on Thomastown Road, according to dispatchers.

The name of the person has not been released.

Deputies are currently classifying the case as a death investigation.

