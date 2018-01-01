Woman found dead in Scott County, IN identified as investigation continues

Morgan Coomer lived with her family just down the road from where her body was found. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

The woman;s body was found along Thomastown Road in Scott County around 11 a.m. Monday. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

SCOTT COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – The Scott County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was discovered dead.

A man was driving along Thomastown Road around 11 a.m. Monday when he noticed a woman just feet away from the gravel. He called 911.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman Morgan Coomer, 23. She lived with her family down the road from where her body was found.

Police have not yet determined how she died. They have not ruled out foul play and told WAVE 3 News they do not believe alcohol or drugs were involved. Scott County Chief Deputy Shawn Mayer said Coomer had not been shot.

"We don't have any problem around here at all," neighbor Ericka Kliessendorff said.

Coomer was found about 100 feet from Kliessendorff's home. She said she didn't notice anything strange when she left her home around 9 a.m.

"Neighbors were calling, 'Everybody okay?' I was like, 'What is going on at my house?,' Kliessendorff recalled.

The woods in the area are mostly used by hunters, according to Deputy Mayer. There are no trails through the area, and the frigid cold would make someone think twice about a hike.

Detectives don't know exactly how she died, or if she was murdered. It's been a year since Scott County had a homicide on their hands.

"We don't expect it, we just have to react and do what we have to do to investigate it," Mayer said.

Coomer's cousin told WAVE 3 News the family is trying to come to grips with the news.

