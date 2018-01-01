Stanford back in AP women's hoops poll; UConn still No. 1

(AP Photo/Stephen Dunn). Connecticut's Napheesa Collier (24), Katie Lou Samuelson (33), and Azura Stevens (23), UConn's starters, cheer for their teammates at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against Memphis, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Hartfor...

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - One week after seeing its 17-year run in the poll end, Stanford is back in the Top 25.

The Cardinal re-entered the poll at No. 24 on Monday after beating then-No. 11 UCLA and Southern California. Stanford fell out of the poll last week after being ranked in The Associated Press women's basketball poll for 312 consecutive weeks.

It was tied for the third longest streak in the history of the poll.

UConn remained the unanimous No. 1 choice from the 32-member national media panel. The top eight remained unchanged with Notre Dame, Louisville, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Baylor, Tennessee and Texas following the Huskies.

Oregon moved up a spot to ninth and Ohio State is 10th.

Arizona State came back into the poll at No. 25 while South Florida and Green Bay dropped out of the rankings.

The Cardinal and Sun Devils play in Arizona on Sunday.

Other tidbits from the poll:

FALLING PHOENIX: Green Bay fell out of the poll after losing to Northern Kentucky (3-10) this week. It was the first time that the Norse had beaten the Phoenix in program history.

UNBEATENS: And then there were four. UConn, Louisville, Mississippi State and Tennessee are the final four undefeated teams left. Louisville is off to the best start in program history with a 16-0 mark after Sunday's win over N.C. State.

"I've really been proud of our kids, the fight that they've shown," Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. "Now we've got to continue to grow."

UConn visits East Carolina on Wednesday and South Florida on Saturday. Louisville hosts No. 17 Duke and Virginia Tech this week. Mississippi State plays Arkansas and LSU. Tennessee hosts Auburn and Vanderbilt.

See the full poll: https://collegebasketball.ap.org/ap-womens-basketball-poll-week-9-1

