Local business hit by car uses accident as t-shirt idea

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Shop Local Kentucky has begun a new tradition of making lemonade out of lemons after their storefronts were hit by vehicles twice in two separate cities.

A car hit Shop Local Kentucky, located at 1155 South Shelby Street in Louisville, around 2 a.m. New Years Day, according to a Facebook post.

Surveillance video shared by the owner of the store showed a car running into the front display window. A cloud of smoke then filled the store.

Owners told us the damage is so bad, they will have to permanently close, and relocate elsewhere in the city. They confirmed they would open another Louisville store, though.

Shop Local Kentucky's flagship store in Lexington was also hit by a car in 2017. When the first incident happened in Lexington, the store created a new shirt, with all proceeds going to charity.

In keeping with that tradition, Shop Local Kentucky has created its new "Kentucky's Second Drive-Thru Shop" shirt. All proceeds from the shirt go to the Shelby Park Neighborhood Association.

The store had a sense of humor about the incidents posting, "Happy New Year! Since our drive-thru concept went so well in Lexington, we decided at 2AM last night to put in our second drive-thru in our Louisville store!"

