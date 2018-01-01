Store hit by vehicles in 2 separate cities

The pursuit started at Brook Street and Broadway around 2:31 a.m Sunday, and ended when the suspect, Nicholas Allen, 29, lost control of the vehicle and crashed at Brook Street and E Muhammad Ali Boulevard, according to an arrest report.More >>
Firing guns into the air at midnight seems to be a tradition for one Louisville neighborhood.More >>
Tonight we’re already seeing parts of southern Indiana dipping below zero for actual air temperatures.More >>
Multiple school systems are still closed for winter break.More >>
The break happened near KentuckyOne Health Jewish Hospital Shelbyville, according to Shelby County Emergency Services.More >>
