Store hit by vehicles in 2 separate cities

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A storefront was hit by a vehicle for the second time in two separate cities.

A car hit Shop Local Kentucky, located at 1155 South Shelby Street in Louisville, around 2 a.m. Monday, according to a Facebook post.

Shop Local Kentucky’s flagship store in Lexington was also hit recently by a car.

The store had a sense of humor about the incidents posting, “Happy New Year! Since our drive-thru concept went so well in Lexington, we decided at 2AM last night to put in our second drive-thru in our Louisville store!”

