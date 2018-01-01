It's a girl! See Louisville's first baby of 2018

This is the first child for parents Irma and Joel. (Source: UofL Hospital)

Baby Brittany was born just after Midnight at UofL Hospital. (Source: UofL Hospital)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville’s first baby of the new year made her debut Monday morning!

Brittany Yoeliz Chavez Gonzalez was born at 12:03 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2018 at University of Louisville Hospital.

She weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Brittany is Irma Gonzalez Garcia and her husband Joel Chavéz's first child.

