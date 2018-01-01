UK drops a spot in AP poll, despite two wins last week - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UK drops a spot in AP poll, despite two wins last week

(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 31, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
    
RecordPtsPrv
    1. Michigan St. (43)    14-1    1600    2
    2. Duke (21)    13-1    1556    4
    3. Villanova (1)    13-1    1444    1
    4. Arizona St    12-1    1336    3
    5. Xavier    14-1    1325    6
    6. West Virginia    12-1    1304    7
    7. Oklahoma    11-1    1160    12
    8. Virginia    12-1    1048    9
    9. Wichita St.    11-2    1026    8
    10. Kansas    11-2    963    11
    11. Texas A&M    11-2    894    5
    12. North Carolina    12-2    890    13
    13. Purdue    13-2    883    14
    14. Arizona    11-3    832    17
    15. Miami    12-1    782    15
    16. TCU    12-1    760    10
    17. Kentucky    11-2    742    16
    18. Texas Tech    12-1    483    22
    19. Gonzaga    12-3    410    20
    19. Cincinnati    12-2    410    21
    21. Seton Hall    13-2    353    23
    22. Arkansas    11-2    254    -
    23. Tennessee    9-3    198    19
    24. Florida St.    11-2    119    24
    25. Clemson    12-1    104    -    
Others receiving votes: Baylor 83, Creighton 54, Notre Dame 37, Butler 23, UCLA 14, Texas 10, St. Bonaventure 7, SMU 5, Auburn 4, Syracuse 4, Nevada 2, Rhode Island 2, Alabama 1, New Mexico St. 1, NC State 1, Mississippi St. 1.

