Cards still #3 in AP poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 31, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:



RecordPtsPrv

1. UConn (32) 11-0 800 1

2. Notre Dame 13-1 750 2

3. Louisville 16-0 736 3

4. South Carolina 12-1 680 4

5. Mississippi St. 15-0 677 5

6. Baylor 12-1 634 6

7. Tennessee 13-0 619 7

8. Texas 11-1 600 8

9. Oregon 13-2 515 10

10. Ohio St. 13-2 485 12

11. Florida St. 13-1 455 13

12. West Virginia 13-1 453 9

13. Maryland 13-2 420 15

14. UCLA 10-3 371 11

15. Missouri 13-1 362 16

16. Oregon St. 11-2 323 17

17. Duke 11-3 291 14

18. Iowa 14-1 228 23

19. Texas A&M 11-4 172 22

20. Oklahoma St. 11-2 161 24

21. Villanova 11-1 126 18

22. Michigan 12-3 105 21

23. California 10-3 94 20

24. Stanford 8-6 85 -

25. Arizona St. 11-3 67 -

Others receiving votes: South Florida 65, Rutgers 47, Green Bay 46, Miami 14, New Mexico 7, Syracuse 3, Georgia Tech 3, NC State 2, Brown 1, Virginia Tech 1, DePaul 1, Navy 1.

