Cards still #3 in AP poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 31, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
RecordPtsPrv
1. UConn (32) 11-0 800 1
2. Notre Dame 13-1 750 2
3. Louisville 16-0 736 3
4. South Carolina 12-1 680 4
5. Mississippi St. 15-0 677 5
6. Baylor 12-1 634 6
7. Tennessee 13-0 619 7
8. Texas 11-1 600 8
9. Oregon 13-2 515 10
10. Ohio St. 13-2 485 12
11. Florida St. 13-1 455 13
12. West Virginia 13-1 453 9
13. Maryland 13-2 420 15
14. UCLA 10-3 371 11
15. Missouri 13-1 362 16
16. Oregon St. 11-2 323 17
17. Duke 11-3 291 14
18. Iowa 14-1 228 23
19. Texas A&M 11-4 172 22
20. Oklahoma St. 11-2 161 24
21. Villanova 11-1 126 18
22. Michigan 12-3 105 21
23. California 10-3 94 20
24. Stanford 8-6 85 -
25. Arizona St. 11-3 67 -
Others receiving votes: South Florida 65, Rutgers 47, Green Bay 46, Miami 14, New Mexico 7, Syracuse 3, Georgia Tech 3, NC State 2, Brown 1, Virginia Tech 1, DePaul 1, Navy 1.
