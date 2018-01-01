Cards still #3 in AP poll - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Cards still #3 in AP poll

Coach Jeff Walz (Source: WAVE 3 News) Coach Jeff Walz (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 31, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
    
RecordPtsPrv
    1. UConn (32)    11-0    800    1
    2. Notre Dame    13-1    750    2
    3. Louisville    16-0    736    3
    4. South Carolina    12-1    680    4
    5. Mississippi St.    15-0    677    5
    6. Baylor    12-1    634    6
    7. Tennessee    13-0    619    7
    8. Texas    11-1    600    8
    9. Oregon    13-2    515    10
    10. Ohio St.    13-2    485    12
    11. Florida St.    13-1    455    13
    12. West Virginia    13-1    453    9
    13. Maryland    13-2    420    15
    14. UCLA    10-3    371    11
    15. Missouri    13-1    362    16
    16. Oregon St.    11-2    323    17
    17. Duke    11-3    291    14
    18. Iowa    14-1    228    23
    19. Texas A&M    11-4    172    22
    20. Oklahoma St.    11-2    161    24
    21. Villanova    11-1    126    18
    22. Michigan    12-3    105    21
    23. California    10-3    94    20
    24. Stanford    8-6    85    -
    25. Arizona St.    11-3    67    -    
Others receiving votes: South Florida 65, Rutgers 47, Green Bay 46, Miami 14, New Mexico 7, Syracuse 3, Georgia Tech 3, NC State 2, Brown 1, Virginia Tech 1, DePaul 1, Navy 1.

