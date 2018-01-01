Louisville natives proud parents of Lexington's first baby born - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Louisville natives proud parents of Lexington's first baby born in 2018

Baby Xavier is Lexington's 'Baby New Year,' meaning he was the first child born in the city in 2018. (Source: Family Photo) Baby Xavier is Lexington's 'Baby New Year,' meaning he was the first child born in the city in 2018. (Source: Family Photo)

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Lexington's first baby of the new year is a boy.

Xavier Matthia Mbachu was born at 4 a.m. on Monday at Baptist Health Lexington, according to WLEX. Mbachu weighed nine pounds and two ounces, and is 20 inches long.

Mbachu's mother Timberlee Sutton, and his father, Sherman Mbachu, are both natives of Louisville. They are also students at the University of Kentucky.

