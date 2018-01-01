Road closed, parking lot flooded after water main break in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Residents in Shelbyville have been urged to use caution while driving after a water main break Sunday evening.

The break happened near KentuckyOne Health Jewish Hospital Shelbyville on Hospital Drive and US-60 , according to Shelby County Emergency Services.

In a Facebook post, Shelby County Judge Executive Dan Ison said Hospital Drive has only one lane open due to the break.

The parking lot of Shelbyville Baptist Church is also flooded, according to Ison. The parking lot is expected to be salted Tuesday morning.

Drivers should use caution in the area and look out for emergency workers.

