Gunfire fills Louisville air on New Year’s Eve, home damaged

A resident on 25th and Gaulbert Avenue claims a bullet came through her home and landed in the oven early Monday morning. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A WAVE 3 News crew heard several rounds of gunfire near 13th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard as Louisville brought in the New Year early Monday morning.

“Some people even use big cannon guns,” nearby resident Shawn Smith said. “It sounds like, ‘boom,’ something major is going on.”

Smith lives near 25th Street and Gaulbert Avenue.

“I don't know if it's synonymous with the West End,” Smith said. “But people use, they like to fire their guns.”

Smith's neighbor said just after midnight, a bullet went through her home and landed in the oven.

“That's very scary to think that that happened so closely,” Smith said.

Firing guns into the air at midnight seems to be a neighborhood tradition.

“To me, yesterday wasn't as bad,” Smith said. “It actually stopped quicker than normal.”

Regardless, the act is still illegal. Last New Year's Eve, a two-year-old was shot in the shoulder by a stray bullet in the Portland neighborhood. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the majority of injuries related to guns fired in the air are to the feet, shoulders and head, which can result in death.

“We have way too many people that are not knowledgeable about gun safety out there handling guns and shooting,” Smith said.

