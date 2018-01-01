School delays and closings reported for schools in WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - School closings and delays across southern Indiana are coming in for Wednesday morning. There has also been at least one school closing reported in Kentucky.

>> Get the latest WAVE 3 Storm Tracking Team forecast

Find out if yours is included:

+ WEB USERS: Click here

+ MOBILE USERS: Tap here

Our closings page will update automatically throughout the night if more schools make a decision, so check the list frequently. Please note a few school systems are closed for spring break.

To get an automatic text alert when specific schools announce a delay or closing, click or tap here.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.