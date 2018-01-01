School delays and closings reported for schools in WAVE Country

According to a district official, 125 North Oldham High students, 12 South Oldham High students and 30 Oldham County High students participated in the walkout.More >>
A conversation at an elementary school lunch table made some kids so uncomfortable they told a cafeteria monitor. The adult talked to the child and told police, leading to the arrest of the child's grandfather.More >>
Attempting to revive his plans to enact reforms to the state pension system, Bevin accused the Kentucky Education Association (KEA) of endangering the future of the state pension system. He appealed to what he called the "silent majority" to back his plan for pension reform.More >>
A now-deleted tweet from Kentucky Republican Carl Nett has many on both sides of the aisle concerned.More >>
After eight years of being ranked last for health outcomes in Indiana, Scott County is now out of that bottom spot.More >>
