School delays and closings reported for schools in WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - School delays across southern Indiana are coming in for Wednesday morning. There has also been at least one school closure reported in Kentucky.

A few school systems are still closed for winter break, but many students are heading back to class.

Jefferson County Public School officials announced earlier Tuesday they plan to operate normally Wednesday.

If children must stand at a bus stop, officials recommend heavy winter clothing. If possible, they urge parents to let kids wait in a home or heated car for the bus.

