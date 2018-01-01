Man arrested in car matching description of wanted suspect's vehicle

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man driving a car that matched the description of another connected to an officer-involved shooting was arrested on Sunday morning.

The pursuit started at Brook Street and Broadway around 2:31 a.m Sunday, and ended when the suspect, Nicholas Allen, 29, lost control of the vehicle and crashed at Brook Street and E Muhammad Ali Boulevard, according to an arrest report. The crash took down a lamp post and damaged the vehicle. Police estimated around $1,000 in damages total.

Allen then fled on foot on E Muhammad Ali and refused commands to stop, according to an arrest report. He was later arrested and it was discovered that the vehicle was stolen.

Louisville Metro Police were searching for a suspect accused of attempting to run over off-duty Louisville Metro Corrections officer, Donald Miller, in the parking lot of Denny's on Eastern Parkway. Miller shot at that suspect, who police said later showed up at University Hospital with a gunshot wound. His identity has not been released.

It is unclear if Allen was connected in any way to the shooting at Denny's.

Allen appeared in court on Monday on several charges, including driving a stolen vehicle, fleeing police, and reckless driving.

He pleaded guilty in September to charges of fleeing police.

Allen is being held on a $10,000 bond.

