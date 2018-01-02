Mega Millions jackpot $361M for Tuesday night drawing

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you're a lottery player, make sure you buy your tickets.



The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday's drawing is up to $361 million.



It's a huge amount of money, but the eye-popping numbers are more common than they used to be.

LIST: Which Powerball numbers win the most?

Mega Millions made a change in October, giving you more numbers to choose from, and making it harder to hit the jackpot. That makes it more likely for the grand total to roll into the next drawing.



Powerball made a similar change in 2015.

Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot is up to $440 million.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.