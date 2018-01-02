Police use 'chemical agent' to get barricaded man to surrender

Officers got a search warrant and used a "chemical agent" on McCarty. After that, officers say he surrendered without further incident.

Madisonville police arrested a man who they say barricaded himself inside his home when they tried to serve a warrant.

Officers went to 37-year-old Roger McCarty's home on Nisbet Street Monday evening to arrest him for failing to appear in court. They say McCarty refused to open the door and barricaded himself inside when officers tried to get in.

Officers got a search warrant and used a "chemical agent" on McCarty.

After that, officers say he surrendered without further incident.

