Customs computer outage causes delays at airports nationwide

Customs said in a statement that the outage did not appear to be malicious in nature. (Source: WFOR/CNN)

The outage caused long lines in a number of airports as travelers waited for passport processing. (Source: Vicki Montet/CNN)

MIAMI (WFOR/CNN) – A nationwide computer outage impacting systems used by US Customs and Border Protection caused long lines and delays at airports, including Miami International, on New Year’s Day.

The processing system for US Customs, which is in use at passport control, went down for about two hours Monday evening.

Cell phone video and photos from airports across the country, including Miami International, Los Angeles International and Hartsfield-Jackson International in Atlanta, show long lines of people waiting for hours to be processed.

Travelers say it was a mass of people and a mess.

"The kiosk machines shut down, so we couldn't get our passport pictures done. So, they cattled us to this line, [and] then they opened up the line after we been standing in it for an hour and let the people who just got off a flight in front of us to go through Customs,” said traveler Jennifer Martin at Miami International.

Other passengers experienced similar problems.

"The machines for Customs aren't working, so all the things are printing out with X's on them. Everyone's freaking out, so the lines took about an hour to get through,” said passenger Brittany Jason at Miami International.

Customs and Border Protection released a statement saying the temporary outage affected various airports between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET but that officers continued to process international travelers using alternative procedures.

“During the technology disruption, CBP had access to national security-related databases and all travelers were screened according to security standards. At this time, there is no indication the service disruption was malicious in nature,” the statement read in part.

Making the outage worse, Monday was a busy travel day, with a lot of people returning home from the holidays.

"Everyone's very flustered, running, seems like there's some crazy, end-of-the-world thing going on and everyone's just trying to get things going. It's all over the place,” Jason said.

The cause of the system outage is unknown.

Copyright 2018 WFOR via CNN. All rights reserved. Raycom News Network contributed to this report.