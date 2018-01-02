Hoda Kotb named co-anchor of TODAY Show

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Hoda Kotb was officially named the co-anchor of the TODAY Show on Tuesday.

Kotb has been filling in since Matt Lauer was fired from NBC on Nov. 28, 2017.

In addition to joining Savannah Guthrie at the anchor desk, Kotb will continue to co-host TODAY’s fourth hour with Kathie Lee Gifford.

