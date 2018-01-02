College football fans: Be ready for sticker shock for championship tickets

ATLANTA (RNN) – Want tickets to next week’s College Football Playoff National Championship? Better bring your Platinum Card or your bank loan officer.

A quick check of StubHub, an online ticketing marketplace, shows tickets as high as $19,995 each. And those aren’t even on the 50-yard line.

If you’re throwing a party, you can pick up a suite for $94,995.

To be fair, most tickets for the championship game between SEC rivals Georgia and Alabama aren’t nearly that expensive, but they’ll set you back a good chunk of change.

Based on the way my phone has blown up in the past two hours this CFP champ game will be one of the toughest tickets in ATL sports history — Tony Barnhart (@MrCFB) January 2, 2018

On Ticketmaster, all the “standard admission” tickets are gone. The same goes for the College Football Playoff site, where regular priced tickets were going for $750.

The cheapest “verified resale” tickets on Ticketmaster are at least $2,000.

With title game in Atlanta, and Georgia in game, expect get-in price to hold around the $2,000 a ticket mark. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 2, 2018

On Vivid Seats, the price range is similar, peaking at more than $13,000.

"We did notice a 37 percent increase in average ticket price since Georgia won the Rose Bowl," said Stephen Spiewak with Vivid Seats. "Prior to Georgia winning, the average sold ticket price was $2,218. Since Georgia won, that price has jumped to $3,037."

Of course, there are alternative financing methods if you don’t have a high credit limit. The Mega Millions and Powerball lottery jackpots are both over $340 million right now. That would buy a lot of game tickets.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.