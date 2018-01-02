College football fans: Be ready for sticker shock for championsh - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

College football fans: Be ready for sticker shock for championship tickets

ATLANTA (RNN) – Want tickets to next week’s College Football Playoff National Championship? Better bring your Platinum Card or your bank loan officer.

A quick check of StubHub, an online ticketing marketplace, shows tickets as high as $19,995 each. And those aren’t even on the 50-yard line.

If you’re throwing a party, you can pick up a suite for $94,995.

To be fair, most tickets for the championship game between SEC rivals Georgia and Alabama aren’t nearly that expensive, but they’ll set you back a good chunk of change.

On Ticketmaster, all the “standard admission” tickets are gone. The same goes for the College Football Playoff site, where regular priced tickets were going for $750.

The cheapest “verified resale” tickets on Ticketmaster are at least $2,000.

On Vivid Seats, the price range is similar, peaking at more than $13,000.

"We did notice a 37 percent increase in average ticket price since Georgia won the Rose Bowl," said Stephen Spiewak with Vivid Seats. "Prior to Georgia winning, the average sold ticket price was $2,218. Since Georgia won, that price has jumped to $3,037."

Of course, there are alternative financing methods if you don’t have a high credit limit. The Mega Millions and Powerball lottery jackpots are both over $340 million right now. That would buy a lot of game tickets.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly