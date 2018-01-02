Homeless person found in hold of coal barge

Fire crews located the barge downstream of the Sherman Minton Bridge and found a person in the hold of the coal barge. (Source: New Albany Fire Department)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – A homeless person suffered from extreme cold exposure after the person stowed away on a barge.

Crews received a call about an injured person on a barge from the McBride River Fleet around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the New Albany Fire Department.

Fire crews located the barge downstream of the Sherman Minton Bridge and found a person in the hold of the coal barge.

The person was removed and crews worked to rewarm the person. Fire crews brought the person to the Water Street boat ramp where EMS crews took over.

Tug workers told firefighters the person was homeless. It is not clear how long the person had been inside the barge.

