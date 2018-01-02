January 2, 2018

LIHEAP
To schedule a LIHEAP appointment
(Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program)
By phone: 502-991-8391
louisvilleky.cascheduler.com
For more information, visit www.louisvilleky.gov and search for "LIHEAP"
Or call MetroCall at 311 or 574-5000
RaiseRED Dance Marathon
18 Hour Dance marathon presented by Papa John's
Friday, February 23
6pm
Kosair Charities to match up to $50,000 for raiseRED's top 50 student fundraisers
Donate at raisered.org
