January 2, 2018 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

January 2, 2018

By Jennifer Britton, Director
Connect

Featured Videos

LIHEAP

To schedule a LIHEAP appointment
(Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program)
By phone: 502-991-8391
louisvilleky.cascheduler.com
For more information, visit www.louisvilleky.gov and search for "LIHEAP"
Or call MetroCall at 311 or 574-5000

RaiseRED Dance Marathon

18 Hour Dance marathon presented by Papa John's 
Friday, February 23
6pm
Kosair Charities to match up to $50,000 for raiseRED's top 50 student fundraisers
Donate at raisered.org

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly