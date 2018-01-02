January 2, 2018

LIHEAP

To schedule a LIHEAP appointment

(Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program)

By phone: 502-991-8391

louisvilleky.cascheduler.com

For more information, visit www.louisvilleky.gov and search for "LIHEAP"

Or call MetroCall at 311 or 574-5000

RaiseRED Dance Marathon

18 Hour Dance marathon presented by Papa John's

Friday, February 23

6pm

Kosair Charities to match up to $50,000 for raiseRED's top 50 student fundraisers

Donate at raisered.org

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.