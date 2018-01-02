Fire at Dosker Manor extinguished

The high rise senior living complex is located at 413 E. Muhammad Ali Blvd. (Source: Maira Ansari, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville firefighters have extinguished a fire in a downtown senior living high rise.

Crews were called to Building A of Dosker Manor, located at 413 E. Muhammad Ali Blvd., around 11:45 a.m. after a fire was reported on the sixth floor.

MetroSafe says the fire was reported to be in the hallway and was quickly extinguished.

No injuries have been reported.

The three building high rise is operated by the Louisville Metro Housing Authority. The complex contains 685 units and opened in 1968 in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood.

