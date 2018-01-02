Hoover does not resign as House Speaker

Ronnie Ellis

CNHI/Raycom Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (CNHI) - Jeff Hoover will not resign as Speaker of the Kentucky House of Representatives despite his Nov. 5 announcement he would do so in the wake of sexual harassment allegations.

When the House convened Tuesday, it was Speaker Pro Tem David Osborne, R-Prospect, who gaveled it into session — standing behind a name plate indicating Hoover remains Speaker of the House.

Hoover said Tuesday that he has asked Osborne to preside over the House “until further notice.”

That likely means at least until the Legislative Ethics Commission issues a ruling or finding in its investigation of the sexual harassment allegations.

Hoover, R-Jamestown, last January became the first Republican speaker in 100 years following the Republican takeover of the House in the 2016 elections.

>> GET MORE POLITICAL NEWS FROM WAVE3.COM

But last fall, The Courier-Journal reported that Hoover and three other Republicans in the House — Jim DeCesare of Bowling Green, Brian Linder of Dry Ridge and Michael Meredith of Brownsville — signed a confidential settlement with an unnamed female legislative aide.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin almost immediately called on the four lawmakers to resign and, five days after the published story, Hoover called a Sunday news conference at which he said he’d engaged in “inappropriate text messages” with the aide but had not committed sexual harassment or engaged in a physical relationship.

Nevertheless, Hoover announced he would step down. But when House Republicans gathered in Frankfort in December to work on changes to a proposed pension reform bill, Osborne announced Hoover’s resignation was not official until he formally submitted it to the full House once in session.

Hoover said Tuesday that at the time of his resignation, “I felt based on the governor’s comments it was the best decision for me, as well as for my colleagues in the House of Representatives. My decision was made primarily to protect House members from the intervention of the executive branch into purely legislative matters.

“Almost immediately, I began hearing from members of the House, both Republicans and Democrats, as well as business leaders, political leaders and others across the commonwealth, encouraging me to reconsider my decision to resign,” Hoover continued.

“As I consider the best course forward, and in light of the two pending issues before the Legislative Ethics Commission, I have asked Speaker Pro Tempore David Osborne to serve, as the rules of the House of Representatives provide, as the presiding officer until further notice,” Hoover said.

Last week, DeCesare announced he will not seek re-election this fall. Neither Linder nor Meredith have announced what they intend to do.

Ronnie Ellis writes for CNHI News Service and is based in Frankfort. Reach him at rellis@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @cnhifrankfort.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.