Metro Council president removed as plaintiffs attorney in LMPD Explorer case

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Jefferson Circuit Court Judge has approved a motion to remove the president of the Louisville Metro Council as the attorney representing a person suing members of the Louisville Metro Police Department.

David Yates was elected in 2010 as the councilman from District 25 in Southwestern Louisville and chosen to be the leader of the Metro's legislative body in 2016. Yates, an attorney, was hired to represent a person who claims they were a victim of sexual abuse while a part of the LMPD Explorers, a program to introduce teenagers to careers in law enforcement.

A motion filed by three of the defendants - Curtis Flaherty, Kenneth Betts and Brandon Wood - says that as an elected official Yates cannot serve as Counsel for the Plaintiff in a matter involving a Metro Government agency.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ County Attorney and city leader at odds over case

+ Courtroom gets heated as council president defends right to sue city

+ County attorney wants 'fair playing field' for Explorer officers accused of sex abuse

Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Judith McDonald Burkman granted the motion today.

Flaherty has since retired from the department. Betts resigned from the force; Wood was fired in April 2017 by LMPD after he was indicted by a grand jury.

Yates said that he obtained opinions from a member if the Kentucky Bar Association Ethics Hotline and the General Council for the Louisville Metro Ethics Commission who both told him that no conflict of interest existed.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.