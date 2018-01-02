Bills fans flooding Andy Dalton's foundation with donations

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) breath turns to steam as he reacts to a call during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, Sunday, Dec 31, 2017.

(AP Photo/Nick Wass). Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passes the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, Sunday, Dec 31, 2017.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) celebrates tight end Tyler Kroft's (81) touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, Sunday, Dec 31, 2017.

By JOE KAY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) - Giddy Buffalo fans are making a surge in donations to Andy Dalton's foundation, their way of thanking the Bengals quarterback for making the Bills' long-awaited playoff appearance possible.

Dalton's foundation reported Tuesday it has received more than $100,000 in donations since the Bengals beat the Ravens 31-27 on Sunday. Dalton threw a 49-yard touchdown pass with 44 seconds left to eliminate the Ravens.

The Bills got the final AFC wild-card berth and ended their 17-year postseason drought, the longest among North America's four major professional sports.

Bills fans are thanking Dalton by donating to his foundation. Dalton joked that he's "the hottest guy in Buffalo right now," and he posted a video on his Twitter account Tuesday expressing his gratitude.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.