Couple charged with selling drugs from home with 3 children present

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A couple is accused of selling heroin out of their home where three children lived.

Adrian Richie, 29, is charged with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and wanton endangerment.

Cayla Casey, 29, was charged with wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence and trafficking a controlled substance.

Police say they executed multiple search warrants at the couple's home, where they found large quantities of heroin packaged for sale.

When detectives were in the home, they found Casey's three children, a four-month old, a two-year-old and a seven-year-old, without supervision.

A portion of the heroin recovered was allegedly on the bed in the children's bedroom.

Police say they also found a digital scale, a large amount of cash, hydrocodones and marijuana.

