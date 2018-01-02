Couple charged with selling drugs from home with 3 children pres - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Couple charged with selling drugs from home with 3 children present

Cayla Casey (Source: LMDC) Cayla Casey (Source: LMDC)
Adrian Richie (Source: LMDC) Adrian Richie (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A couple is accused of selling heroin out of their home where three children lived.

Adrian Richie, 29, is charged with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and wanton endangerment.

Cayla Casey, 29, was charged with wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence and trafficking a controlled substance.

Police say they executed multiple search warrants at the couple's home, where they found large quantities of heroin packaged for sale.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Mega Millions jackpot $361M for Tuesday night drawing
Metro Council president removed as plaintiffs attorney in LMPD Explorer case
Hoover will not resign as House Speaker

When detectives were in the home, they found Casey's three children, a four-month old, a two-year-old and a seven-year-old, without supervision.

A portion of the heroin recovered was allegedly on the bed in the children's bedroom.

Police say they also found a digital scale, a large amount of cash, hydrocodones and marijuana.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly